Wrong-way driver set car on fire during pursuit, Yemassee PD officer taken to hospital

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Yemassee Police Department (YPD) officer has been taken to the hospital following a Friday afternoon pursuit.

According to YPD, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. regarding a wrong-way driver on I-95 northbound.

YPD and SC Highway Patrol officers caught up with the vehicle around mile marker 39, and tried to speak to the man driving the vehicle. He refused to exit the vehicle, or roll down his window.

YPD says that the man then “began pouring alcohol in the interior of the vehicle and attempted to ignite a lighter,” at which point officers broke a window and opened a door.

The driver put the car into reverse, knocking over an officer, “then proceeded northbound on I-95.”

Officers went after the car, and the driver managed to ignite the interior of the car while fleeing law enforcement.

The pursuit ended in Colleton County when the driver crashed.

The suspect fled on foot, and YPD officers caught up shortly after. The suspect was taken to Colleton Medical Center.

Colleton County Fire/Rescue was called to extinguish the “fully involved” vehicle fire.

The officer is in stable condition and is at Hampton Regional Medical Center.