York County man says front yard farmstand was shut down by police

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina man says his business was shut down for trying to put food on people’s table and his own.

“I’m just doing this to make ends meet, to put food on the table and pay the bills, and the county is about to shut me down,” John Long told FOX 46.

Long gets up every other day at 2 a.m. He drives an hour and a half to Columbia and picks up produce to sell right here in his front yard.

But now, York County says that’s illegal because it’s in a residential area.

“If I was uptown in the Food Lion parking lot, I could sell, but I can’t do it on my own land.”

Long is a carpenter who’s never sold produce before, but he says no one trying to make an honest living should be stopped right now.

“I feel like I am a man and I should work for what I want,” he said.

FOX 46 reached out to York County zoning to get results for Long and ask why a temporary permit can’t be granted during the pandemic. The department says the only way Long could continue his stand is if the county commissioners changed the ordinance.

“I just don’t understand why this is happening, this is a gentleman trying to make a living and provide a service to the community,” customer Jan Anderson said.

Long posted on NextDoor about the county telling him he can’t sell the fruit and hundreds of people have commented to show support.

“I respect anyone who is out there trying to support his family in any way that he can, and I don’t see that this is a problem for anyone,” Anderson said.