York County residents push back on Graham’s vote for infrastructure package

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Senator Lindsey Graham stopped by Rock Hill Tuesday for a roundtable discussion with local leaders about the federal infrastructure package. This visit came just days after the York County Republican Party voted to censure the Senator.

Ben Ignatowicz, the Chairman of the York County GOP, voted in support of the censure.

“Hey, as conservatives who helped get you elected in office, we’re paying attention, and we’re not happy with your support for this infrastructure bill that adds $3.5 trillion of debt,” Ignatowicz said.

Graham voted for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed in early August.

“With all due respect to my friends at York County, I think this is absolutely what government needs to be doing now. We need to start building for the roads and the bridges and the ports of the future. And I am very much for this bill,” Graham told FOX 46.

If Democrats in the House take up the Senate’s bill, it would bring $4.6 billion for South Carolina roads and highways, $332 million for South Carolina’s clean water, and much more. But the York County GOP doesn’t agree with the price tag it will cost America.

“There are some strings attached. And that’s where the concern is, where are those strings? And what is that? You know, if we agreed to do these things, what do we have to do in return?”

Graham thinks the strings attached are worth it.

“I’m elected to solve problems. I’m elected to sometimes fight the other side. But the three-and-a-half trillion-dollar bill is socialism, which makes sense to me to fight that, it also makes sense for me to work with people to do things for South Carolina. Secretary Hall said it better than I said, this will be a shot in the arm to South Carolina infrastructure across the board,” Graham said.