You can now purchase tickets for the 54th RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets for the 54th RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island are on sale now.

Organizers for South Carolina’s only PGA Tour say next year’s event will happen April 11-17 at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

New this year, tickets for the event will be totally digital. Once purchased, your tickets will be delivered to your email, and then they can be downloaded to your mobile phone’s digital wallet.

The digital tickets will be scanned at the tournament entrance where you’ll then be given a commemorative ticket.

The following tickets are available:

CALIBOGUE CLUB PRESENTED BY CERTIFIED SC GROWN

PRICE = $375 per day

The Calibogue Club is an all-inclusive hospitality venue located between the 17th green and the 18th tee. The climate-controlled venue features a central dining area, full food and beverage service, and outdoor stadium seating overlooking the final two holes of Harbour Town Golf Links. Parking is included for every two tickets purchased. NEW – Enjoy a satellite location at the 8th green.

LIGHTHOUSE CLUB

PRICE = $250 per day

The NEW Lighthouse Club is located on the iconic 18th green and offers one of the best views of golf on the PGA TOUR. The open-air skybox is available Thursday through Sunday and includes food and beverage.

DOC’S BBQ at 15

ADVANCE PRICE = $175 per day • APRIL PRICE = $195 per day

Experience Doc’s BBQ at 15 located behind the 15th green, so close you will feel like you are part of the action. Daily ticket holders get exceptional golf views of the 15th green from the tiered seating and access to a casual lounge. A buffet lunch is provided by Doc’s BBQ and Southern Way. NEW – A full beverage service is included featuring draft beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

CLUBHOUSE TICKET PACK

ADVANCE PRICE – $375 • APRIL PRICE = $395

The Clubhouse Ticket Pack gives fans exclusive access into the Harbour Town Clubhouse Tuesday through Sunday, including Links Restaurant, the putting green patio and Pro Shop. Ticket holders will also enjoy up close views of the competition from private viewing areas on holes 8 and 15. Food, beverage and spirits are available for purchase. A limited number of Clubhouse Ticket Packs will be sold.

GROUNDS TICKET PACK

HOLIDAY PROMOTION! – $225 until 1/4/22 • ADVANCE PRICE – $275 (1/5/22 – 3/31/22) • APRIL PRICE = $295

The Grounds Ticket Pack provides access to the tournament grounds Tuesday through Sunday. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits.

GROUNDS TICKET

ADVANCE PRICE = $75 per day • APRIL PRICE = $95 per day

The Grounds Ticket provides single-day access to the tournament grounds. Ticket holders can enjoy concession stands and several additional venues located throughout the course serving food, soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits. Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

PRACTICE ROUND TICKET

ADVANCE PRICE = $25 per day

The Practice Round Ticket provides single-day access to the tournament grounds. Choose Tuesday to enjoy Opening Ceremonies and Coca-Cola Youth Day and Wednesday to watch the Pro-Am. Cameras are welcome. Course is closed to spectators on Monday.

Juniors, ages 15 and under are always admitted free when they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting rbcheritage.com