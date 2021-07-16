South Carolina ranks 15th in the nation for number of hot car deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures sitting in the high 80’s and low 90’s, it’s important to know the dangers of the hot weather.

The Carolinas have already seen at least three children die in hot cars this

South Carolina ranks 15th in the nation in the number of child hot car deaths. Experts say when temperatures outside are 80 degrees it can mean 130 degrees inside a car.

“It doesn’t have to be very hot outside a vehicle acts like a greenhouse and traps in that heat and heats up very quickly,” said Amber Rollins, Director of Kids and Cars Safety.

Officials tell me a child can die in a car as quickly as 30 minutes if left alone in the summer heat. Younger children are especially vulnerable.

“About 88% of children who die in hot car deaths are age 3 and under,” said Rollins, Director of Kids and Cars Safety.

Experts say children this young see their temperatures rise three to five times as fast.

“Infants are especially acceptable to heatstroke due to their inability to control their internal body temperature as well as adults,” said

Dr. Daguise, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services.

Many different factors determine how quickly a child can die in a car such as the color of the car if the windows are tinted, and how tightly the child is strapped into their car seat.

“It matters on the abundant air temperature, not the season it’s important to be mindful of this year-round, ” said Dr. Daguise, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services.

Experts say it’s scary because this can happen to anyone.

“Parents who have young children are nonstop sleep-deprived, and this truly does impact the way your memory systems function,” said Rollins, Director of Kids and Cars Safety.

The national average is 38 children die each year from hot car deaths.