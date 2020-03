CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second shipment of medical equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile arrived in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) inventoried the materials.

The South Carolina National Guard distributed the face shields, surgical masks, gowns, and gloves to every county in the state on Friday, March 27.

The distribution was data driven to ensure that needs were fairly met based on county populations.