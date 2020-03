CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays will not play the remainder of their season.

The ECHL Board of Governors announced on Saturday, March 15 that the remainder of the league’s hockey games will not be played.

The Stingrays’ season had been suspended earlier last week due to coronavirus.

The commissioner issued a statement saying the decision was made in the best interest of the ECHL and its players.