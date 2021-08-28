South Carolina’s top state leaders gather for Faith, Family, and Freedom dinner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of South Carolina’s top leaders gathering in the Lowcountry say they’re planting seeds of change.

Many of the state’s top leaders are here for the first-ever Faith, Family, and Freedom dinner in Summerville tonight. South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson, congresswoman Nancy Mace, and Governor Henry McMaster are among the speakers.

Tonight was all about getting ready for the 2022 and 2024 elections.

In hopes of winning elections down the road. Dozens of republicans gathered at Bud Knight’s barn in Summerville for the largest event the Dorchester county republican party has hosted in more than a decade.

“First thing it’s like a billboard it gets a lot of people involved a lot of the folks here tonight are presently involved in the party so by having the speakers we have and the crowd we have we can be successful,” said Steven Wright, chairman for the Dorchester Republican party.

Attorney general Alan Wilson says the crowds are proof that South Carolina republicans will be loud in the coming election.

“Encourage them and remind them that movements begin with groups like this and rooms like the one out there,” said attorney general Wilson.

Among the topics discussed by leaders, the pandemic, the middle east, and preparing for the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election.

“We just watched Afghanistan fall to the Taliban in a matter of days,” said Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

This is the first annual faith family and freedom dinner but leaders say they want to make it an annual event.