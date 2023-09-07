CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry travelers have additional options for flights to Las Vegas, Tampa, and Fort Myers.

Spirit Airlines on Thursday launched service between Charleston and Las Vegas. The route will be the only nonstop flight connecting Charleston travelers with the entertainment destination.

The low-fare airline also announced new nonstop routes to popular Florida destinations – Tampa and Fort Myers – beginning November 15 and 16.

Officials with the Charleston International Airport said the Tampa route will operate four days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The Fort Myers route will operate three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas, and we are thrilled that Spirit has delivered direct service to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Elliott Summey, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston International Airport.

Summey said the announcement on Thursday “proves that Spirit Airlines is a great fit for Charleston and for our customers.”

Spirit Airlines began operating out of the Charleston market April 2023 with flights to Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, and Newark.