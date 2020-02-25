Spouses of the Democratic Presidential Candidates attend luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some last minute events ahead of Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate took place across the Lowcountry including the First in the South Spouses Lunch.

Spouses of the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke with guests to introduce themselves as the potential First Gentlemen or First Lady.

“No one knows the candidates better than the spouse,” says Jill Biden.

Spouses of the candidates had the opportunity at the First in the South Spouses Lunch to meet with Lowcountry voters at the Cedar Room to make a case ahead of Saturday’s primary election including former Second Lady Jill Biden.

“So I think its important that other people hear what we’re saying about our spouses and why it’s so important for people to become involved in the process,” says Biden.

Biden says today’s lunch provided an opportunity for the spouses to get involved in the campaign process.

“It’s our way to give voice to our spouses platform’s,” says Biden.

All of the spouses took time to share their candidate’s vision for the palmetto state and beyond.

Among the spouses who attended the luncheon included Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband John Bessler, Senator Bernie Sander’s wife Jane Sanders, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg, Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s husband Abraham Williams, former Vice President Joe Biden’s Wife Jill Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s husband Bruce Mann and Businessman Tom Steyer’s wife Kat Taylor.

All eyes turn to Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in Downtown Charleston. WCBD will have full coverage on air and online through the evening.