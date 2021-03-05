Staffing company will hold job fair next week in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston staffing company will hold a job fair next week.

Hire Dynamics is looking to fill approximately 100 positions across many different roles including mechanical and electrical assemblers, forklift operators, production, CNC machine operators, customer service, warehouse associates, and more.

The job fair will be conducted with safety precautions in place including requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Job seekers can use the Hire Dynamics app “Work4HD” to begin the application and onboarding process.

Once completed, an in-person interview will be conducted outside by a staffing specialist.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 13 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Hire Dynamics-North Charleston Branch located at 3294 Ashley Phosphate Road.