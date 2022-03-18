MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers working to allocate millions of dollars for renourishment of beaches along South Carolina’s coast. The effort is something coastal leaders say is needed to keep tourism and the state’s beaches strong.

If State Senator Chip Campsen’s bill is approved, it would provide more than 9 million dollars annually to renourishment of state beaches.

The bill would generate an estimated $9.4 million each year from a portion of the state’s entertainment admissions tax. The money would be put towards both smaller repair projects and full renourishment of South Carolina beaches.

Up and down the coast, state leaders say they need a reliable source of funding for the increasing cost of beach renourishment projects.

“Unfortunately it’s an increasingly recurring expense because of the higher incidence of tropical systems,” says State Senator Campsen.

A bill would redirect a quarter of funds from all of the state’s entertainment admissions tax and commit it to yearly beach renourishment. Leaders say future renourishment efforts could be costly.

“We can see the headlights of the train heading our way and we need to start putting the money aside to fund because we have a $50 million obligation here in about five years,” says Senator Campsen.

State and local lawmakers along with tourism industry professional say it’s the financially responsible thing to do to prepare for what’s to come.

“Staying ahead of the curve on this which obviously a recurring funding mechanism like Senator Campsen’s bill does, allows us to stay ahead of that and plan ahead and quite frankly costs less in the long run,” says Duane Parrish, Director of the Department of Park, Recreation and Tourism.

Parrish says the bill is needed to protect one of the state’s biggest assets, beach tourism.

“Two thirds of the state’s tourism comes from the coast, the beach is sort of an infrastructure for tourism,” says Director Parrish.

Currently, local municipalities are responsible for 50% of the cost for renoruishments. Both Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island officials say it’s something they struggle with yearly, especially during storms and flooding. They believe the bill would be a major help.

“Given the levels of high usage on the beach, I do think it makes sense to have a public fund that would help us maintain quality of the beach for that ever-growing population,” says Scott Millimet, Town Councilman for Sullivan’s Island.

Senator Campsen’s bill is scheduled to go before the full Fish Game and Forestry Commission. Senator Campsen and local leaders are hopeful the bill will advance to the full senate.