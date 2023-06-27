CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Kathy Landing (R) is voicing concerns about plans for Laurel Hill Parkway, which is included in the Highway 41 expansion project.

Rep. Landing represents District 80 in Charleston, which includes Highway 41 and surrounding neighborhoods.

Designs for Laurel Hill Parkway include a two-lane parkway that runs alongside Laurel Hill County Park. The plans came after residents living in the Phillips community were strongly against widening roads within their neighborhood to help adequately reduce congestion on Highway 41.

Laurel Hill Parkway has been called the “road to compromise” because of feedback from residents in the area. Charleston County leaders said the goal of the parkway is to divert traffic from Highway 41 and avoid impacts in the Phillips Community.

County leaders, including Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Sass, have acknowledged some drawbacks of the plan, including that it will require around 22 acres of land from the park, it may impact Native American artifacts, and its current alignment is 120-200 feet from homes along Bessemer Road.

However, Chairman Sass said the new roadway is necessary to reduce congestion at key areas along Highway 41 like Joe Rouse Road and Bessemer Road as growth in the county continues.

“To serve the traffic needs that we have not only now but we’re gonna have a lot more traffic needs in about 10 years,” he said. In five or 10 years when Cainhoy gets more built up, there is still more shopping and things like that over here in Mount Pleasant. A lot of those people are going to come down Highway 41 to go to those places.”

Rep. Landing disagrees. She said in the data she’s seen justifying the parkway, engineers also accounted for traffic in North Mount Pleasant neighborhoods that do not use Bessemer Road, and likely won’t use the new parkway either.

“When I asked for the data it took them a while to come up with it, but when they finally did it included Carolina Park. Carolina Park has four roads of their own that go straight out to 17,” she said. “Why in the world would they ever come all the way down to that part of the neighborhood to go through a little cut-through road — Bessemer — or this new parkway that’s going to run right aside it?”

Meanwhile, Chairman Sass said county engineers have told him the expansion project will fail if Laurel Hill Parkway is not built.

“Now there’s a lot of houses and townhouses and other development on Bessemer Road and it’s a busy road,” he said.

Rep. Landing said she has discussed other options to address congestion instead of Laurel Hill Parkway.

“Bessemer, Joe Rouse, 41 — reconsider a better option there such as a roundabout,” she said. “They say that might not work — I’ve talked to the people that own the property around there they said they would be willing to do that as a compromise plan.”

Chairman Sass maintains that county engineers have explored all of their options to make the Highway 41 expansion plan as successful as possible.

The Army Corp of Engineers is accepting public comment on the designs until July 10. Rep. Landing said she encourages people in the area to give their feedback on the plans.