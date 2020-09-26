State leaders share thoughts on nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders are sharing their reactions to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Bryant for the Supreme Court.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he is confident Barrett will serve on the Supreme Court with distinction and he believed she is an excellent choice.

Nancy Mace congratulated Barrett on the nomination saying she is a talented judge, a hard-working mom, and legal scholar who will be a great addition to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Tim Scott said he looks forward to voting on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination this year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition.