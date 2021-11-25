State officials keeping a close eye on Thanksgiving weekend travel

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As travelers spend time with their friends and family, State Highway Patrol and Charleston International Airport officials say they are preparing now before people head home for the holiday’s.

“We’re sometimes the first and last impression anyone has in Charleston, and we take that very seriously, “says Elliott Summey, CEO and Executive Director of the Charleston International Airport.

“We’re gonna be out and about to get people off the roadway that need to be off the roads,” says Lance Corporal Trooper Nick Pye, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

So far this year, there has been more than 900 fatalities on the roadways here in South Carolina. Trooper Pye says one of the leading causes to their fatality numbers is drinking and driving, especially around the holiday’s.

“It’s just something that is avoidable. Someone that is making a bad decision, not doing what they’re supposed to do and ultimately it’s costing them their life or someone else’s,” says Trooper Pye.

With thousands of people flying in and out of the airport, officials say they have found new ways to prepare for crowds and traffic.

“We have law enforcement officers out in the intersections working traffic, curb attendance and we have opened our new parking garage,” says Summey.

Trooper Pye encourages travelers to think twice before hitting the roads or skies, so you can make it to your destination safely.

“If you go out and you make a bad decision, your flirting with either ending up in jail and not being with your family, or ultimately losing your life,” says Trooper Pye.

State Highway Patrol says if you are planning to drink, make sure you have a designated driver set up or order an Uber or Lyft.