State Senator proposing boater safety measures aimed at jet skis, industry leaders fearful of impacts

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers are considering new legislation that would require new safety measures for jet ski owners and riders in South Carolina. Some say while additional safety measures are needed for boaters, they fear the proposed legislation doesn’t address the state’s needs.

Boat owners and business owners all agree stricter boater safety is needed in South Carolina but worry the legislation being proposed only targets safety measures for jet skis while missing boats. They fear the new regulations could drive businesses like Tidal Wave Water Sports out of business.

“The tour operators, it would essentially put all of us out of business and you know we’re the safety people on the water,” says Tidal Wave Owner Michael Fiem. “This is what we’ve done for a living.”

Senate Bill 497 filed by South Carolina State Senator Chip Campsen would require a safety certificate to be obtained before being able to operate a jet ski in the state.

Fiem says more than half of his business at Tidal Wave is on jet skis and fears the bill would kill it because people won’t spend hours on a class just to rent a jet ski for a day.

“They’re not going to go days before and sit at a computer or register for a class just to rent a jet ski for an hour,” says Fiem.

The water sports business owner feels the bill unfairly targets jet skis and not the boating community as a whole but says statistics show boats lead to more accidents.

Most accidents are done with boats above 150 horsepower and I mean jet skis don’t have 150 horsepower, not even close,” says Fiem.

Out of 613 South Carolina boating related fatalities in 2019, only 46 involved jet skis in the state. Long time boater Andrew Waddell believes increased safety is needed with an exception for tour companies.

“Definitely are more erratic than a normal boat that you would see cruising around and so I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have to take a class,” says Waddell.

Tour boat and water sport companies across the state fear the legislation could have detrimental impacts if passed. Owners say they are hoping an open conversation can be had with the legislators behind the bill to discuss more impactful measures.

“A lot of boating captains and people in the tour industry, we’re on the water more than anybody,” says Fiem. “We’re the experts, ask the experts. Let us help.”

A call for additional boating safety measures, boaters say it should be for the boating community as a whole, not just one area.

“Don’t make it on just personal watercraft, if you’re going to do it, do it boat wide for everybody,” says Fiem.

Senator Campsen’s bill is currently in a state House Judiciary Committee to be discussed further by state leaders.