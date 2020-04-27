State Senator Sandy Senn answers community questions on unemployment during Zoom Webinar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Senator Sandy Senn (R-Charleston and Dorchester) held a video conferencing webinar today.

The video conference focused on answering common questions people had on challenges of filing unemployment claims following job losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sen. Senn discussing why she decided to hold Zoom forum on unemployment

Sen. Senn was joined by SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) representatives for the one hour.

One of the most common questions that Sen. Senn says she’s gotten involves issues with the Social Security system, which was answered in the forum by Todd Timmons, attorney with SCDEW.

Attorney Todd Timmons provides answers to questions surrounding problems with Social Security

Sen. Senn says she believed the webinar was a great way to allow her and the SCDEW representatives to help up to 100 people through the process at the same time.

She advised the community on the best way to get their unemployment claim information to her office.

“One of the first things I’m going to ask you to do is ask you what your address is and address connect it to the claim and you’d also want to send me your claim number and a little brief description of what’s happening, but I’m going to have to refer you on to your correct senator and house member and I’m sure they’ll be happy to help.” Senator Sandy Senn, (R-Charleston and Dorchester)

She also wanted to leave a little bit of advice so that people in the community could help others in need through the unemployment process.

“A lot of older people or people who just aren’t good with the computer or they don’t even have the internet, they really need help….so if you have a neighbor that you know isn’t really good with the computer and you can help them just do that.” Senator Sandy Senn, (R-Charleston and Dorchester)

If you have any questions for Sen. Senn, you can send it to her via email at sandysenn@scsenate.gov.