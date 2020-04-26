State Senator Sandy Senn to host Zoom Webinar with SC Department of Employment and Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Senator Sandy Senn (R-Charleston and Dorchester) will host a video conferencing webinar on Monday, April 27 at 11:30 AM.

The video conference will focus on answer common questions on challenges of filing unemployment claims following job losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sen. Senn will be joined by SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) representatives for one hour, and space for the conference is limited.

Common questions that Sen. Senn says she’s gotten are:

My social security number is right, but the system says it is wrong. What to do?

I forgot my password and am locked out of my account, what to do?

I don’t have a computer or the internet. What to do?

I worked for a church or non-profit which did not pay into the unemployment system. Do I still qualify for the $600 a week federal funding?

I stay on hold for hours only to get disconnected. What to do?

Sen. Senn says she believes that a webinar format will allow her and the SCDEW representatives to coach up to 100 people through the process at the same time.

Click here to register for the webinar.