Statesboro Police investigate homocide at park

Courtesy: MGN

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say someone was shot at Luetta Moore Park on Martin Luther King Drive in Statesboro.

Police say officers responded to reports that man was injured from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was a juvenile.

The Bulloch County Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Purvis at (912) 764-9911. You can also submit a tip anonymously with a text to TIPSSPD.