CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The steeples have arrived at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Ashley.

According to a news release, they will be going up over the next three days. When Hurricane Hugo made its path through Charleston they were knocked down in the 1980’s.

The flat towers that held the spires have sat empty since that day but soon will change.

According to The Catholic Miscellany, an anonymous gift from founding members of Blessed Sacrament is funding the construction of two new steeples.

The steeples were a notable landmark and symbol of the faith that could be seen by passersby on S.C. Highway 17 before the massive hurricane, according to officials.

Officials with The Catholic Miscellany stated that the structures will be built from fiberglass instead of metal and steel, and will closely resemble the originals. One difference will be at the very top: The original spires featured a crown topped by a cross, while the new ones will have only a cross.

The structures will be created in a bronze color to match the church building.

Once they are completed, the steeples will once again be one of the most visible landmarks in the neighborhood, with a combined height of the existing towers, steeples and cross coming in at more than 128 feet.