Stemming from Boeing’s grounded 737 Max, American Airlines scraps a direct flight route

Another problem has surfaced due to Boeing’s grounded 737 Max.

American Airlines is now the first United States carrier to scrap a direct route.

It’s canceling direct flights between Dallas, Texas and Oakland, California until at least September.

The airline says it needs the plane used for that route for other flights that are in higher demand.

Authorities grounded the 737 Max back in March after two deadly crashes.

They are not expected to fly again until late this year at the earliest.

Boeing is till working to fix software issues that may have contributed to the crashes.