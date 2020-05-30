Stephen Colbert, other SC celebrities share message about COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Stephen Colbert joined the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to encourage South Carolinians to continue to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This message was part of DHEC’s #StaySCStrong influencer campaign.

“Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19… If you must be out and about, please remember to maintain six feet of social distance and cover your face with a mask. That’s how we all Stay SC Strong,” said Colbert in his video message.

Colbert was not the only prominent South Carolinian to share a message with the community.

Others include Congressman James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Closing the Gap in Health Care Founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley, and Ron and Natalie Daise from Nickelodeon’s Gullah Gullah Island.