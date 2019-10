CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Stono Bridge has reopened to traffic after being closed Thursday afternoon while law enforcement searched the nearby marsh for a possible suicide suspect.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said law enforcement heard a shot come from the marsh area.

The bridge reopened to traffic just before 2:00 p.m. after police located a body in the marsh.

The coroner will release the name of that person at a later time.