STORM TEAM 2 : Milder this weekend, rain and strong wind gusts likely Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – After a chilly Black Friday, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says milder weather returns for the weekend.

“If you were a fan of Thanksgiving Day, I really think you’ll like today,” said Marthers on News 2 Today. “Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds, but enjoy today — tomorrow could be messy.”

A strong cold front will approach the Lowcountry Sunday and move off of the coast Sunday evening. Ahead of the front, very warm and windy conditions will develop with rain expected to arrive for much of the day.

“We will see wind gusts up to 35 mph with numerous showers and even a thunderstorm or two,” added Marthers. “Based off of what we see this morning, the highest probability of rain will begin around 10 AM and last through 6 PM Sunday. It won’t rain that entire time, but that seems most likely to be our most active period.”