Storm Team 2: New work week starts with colder weather

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Much colder weather is expected to start the new work week with highs only in the 50s today under a sunny sky.

“It will be breezy too with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph adding a little more chill to the air,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Clear and cold weather is expected tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s for most of us by morning.

Tomorrow will be sunny and chilly too, with temperatures only climbing into the mid 50s during the afternoon. Many of us will dip into the 30s again by Wednesday morning.