HURRICANE IAN CAUSED A LOT OF DAMAGE ALONG THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST..

AND IT CAUSED A SHRIMP TRAWLER TO WASH ASHORE IN MYRTLE BEACH.

THAT BOAT.. HAPPENS TO HAVE TIES TO RIGHT HERE IN THE LOWCOUNTRY

NEWS 2’S KEVON DUPREE JOINS US LIVE FROM SHEM CREEK — AND KEVON.. YOU SPOKE WITH MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY WHO USED TO OWN THE BOAT.. AND ARE NOW WORKING TO GET IT BACK INTO THE WATER…

RILEY — THE MAGWOOD FAMILY FROM RIGHT HERE IN THE LOWCOUNTRY.. USED TO OWN THAT BOAT — AND FAMILY MEMBERS I SPOKE WITH SAY THEY WERE HEARTBROKEN.. WHEN HE FOUND OUT THE BOAT HAD BEEN GROUNDED.. BY HURRICANE IAN

IT’S A SIGHT THAT IS GAINING NATIONAL ATTENTION — A SHRIMP TRAWLER STRANDED.. ON THE MYRTLE BEACH COASTLINE

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :11

“It’s hard to understand unless you’ve grown up in the industry what these vessels mean to you but, it’s kind of like your grandmother’s house that you always went to every Sunday, and it is just part of your family fabric.”

TRESSY MELLICHAMP UNDERSTANDS — BECAUSE THE BOAT WAS PART OF HER FAMILY.. FOR MOST OF HER LIFE

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :07

“She was a very good vessel. She’s a fiberglass vessel. She’s held up well over the years. My dad worked her for over thirty years. He got her when I was in high school.”

MELLICHAMP’S FATHER — WAYNE MAGWOOD — NAMED THE TRAWLER THE “WINDS OF FORTUNE”.. AND WOULD GO ON TO BECOME THE POSTER CHILD OF SHEM CREEK

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :12

“She’s been on The Amazing Race, she’s been on Dirty Jobs, she’s been on the History Channel, she’s been photographed locally in South Carolina.”

THE MAGWOOD FAMILY SOLD THE VESSEL IN 20-20 — AFTER OWNING IT FOR 34 YEARS

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :07

“It’s now called the Shayna Michelle, and it’s owned by another family from Holden Beach Seafood.”

THEY SAY THEY WERE DEVASTATED WHEN THEY LEARNED THE VESSEL HAD BEEN BEACHED DURING IAN.. AND WANTED TO HELP GET IT BACK IN THE OCEAN

Rocky Magwood (Shem Creek Shrimper) :12

“It’s been in our family so long and it’s done so well for our family that we felt like we still needed to help the other owners of the boat. It still feels like the boat is still a part of us.”

ROCKY MAGWOOD HAS ASSEMBLED A TEAM READY TO GET SHAYNA MICHELLE BACK ON THE WATER.. BY MONDAY

Rocky Magwood (Shem Creek Shrimper) :11

“We have some boats actually from Beaufort area that are actually going to come up and assist with the towing. We’re going to hook the boats to it together, hopefully, tomorrow afternoon.”

THE MAGWOODS SAY THEY HAVE RECEIVED A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF SUPPORT

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :04

“Thank you, South Carolina. Thank you for reaching out, thank you for supporting your local community.”

AS THEY TRY TO GET THEIR BELOVED BOAT.. BACK IN THE SEA

Tressy Mellichamp (Daughter of Former Boat Owner) :04

“Everybody wants to see her get back in the water, and get back to work.”

REPORTING IN MOUNT PLEASANT — KEVON DUPREE — COUNT ON 2.