Students going back to school means illnesses going around

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first day of school typically means more students and teachers getting sick.

Doctors laid out how to tell whether they have COVID-19 or something else.

“Right now what we are seeing with COVID-19 is the same flu-like illness, just not feeling well, lots of shortness of breath and fevers,” said Dr. Ken Perry, Assistant Medical Director of the Emergency Department.

Doctor Ken Perry says right now, they are mostly diagnosing upper respiratory infections. He expects parents to be more nervous. As CDC data shows all South Carolina counties have a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

“The anxiety of starting a new school year and what does this mean, this is going to cause anxiety and ask parents to take a step back and see what this means for my child and our family,” said Dr. Perry, Assistant Medical Director of the Emergency Department.

Perry says part of what is difficult is that only some children can be vaccinated against COVID-19. We do know that the FDA is approving 12 years and older to be vaccinated so we can at least think about vaccinating the 12 years and older population. Medical experts and researchers are all urging everyone who can get vaccinated.

“Now for children, this is difficult because we do not have a vaccine for them,” said Perry, Assistant Medical Director of the Emergency Department.

With schools and daycares open and COVID cases spiking people are worried about what could happen in the future. With COVID numbers going back up people are fearful of what could happen in the future with keeping them open and trying to stay healthy.

“There was this release of anxiety that happened in June July time frame when numbers were dropping off and everyone saying we are almost to the end of this and then there’s this little variant we are talking about and now we are back to that same place,” said Perry, Assistant Medical Director of the Emergency Department.