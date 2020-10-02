Sullivan’s Island approves settlement to reduce vegetation in Maritime Forest

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Sullivan’s Island Maritime forest, a forest lining the beaches of Sullivan’s Island may soon be reduced. The decade-old lawsuit could finally be nearing it’s end after a council meeting Friday morning.

Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted 4 to 3 in favor of adopting the settlement which will allow for the reduction of some vegetation at the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest. It’s a lawsuit the city has faced dating all the way back to July 8th of 2010. Residents were left with mixed reactions after the vote to approve the settlement.

A battle lasting 3,739 days over in a matter of hours after the 4 to 3.. vote, a decision not supported by all at the meeting. During the meeting, town council hear public comment from roughly fifty residents.

“You know better, you were raised better,” says a Sullivan’s Island resident opposed to the settlement. “I’d also like to be the voice of your children and ask what happened.”

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil voted against the proposed settlement which would move forward with thinning of the forest.

“So while most of the people on the planet are planting trees, we’ll be engaging in legally mandated deforestation,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Hundreds of trees and Myrtle bushes along with other vegetation would be thinned and removed under the settlement. O’Neil says he fearful of the impacts.

“It’s a good place to spend the night and get a good meal if you’re a bird heading to South America,” says O’Neil. “I’m worried about what the impact is going to be on that, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Claims of overgrowth and the risk of danger, O’Neil believes the land should be seen as gift by residents.

“You won’t find accreting land on very many East Coast island towns or beach towns,” says O’Neil.

A ten-year battle in and out of the court leaving many opposed and others ready to walk away from the fight.

“A good mediation is one where both sides give and if this were the case, today’s vote by council should be 7-0,” says a Sullivan’s Island resident who opposed the settlement.

Despite a large opposition voicing their opinion, some see it as a win for the town by avoiding a court appearance.

“I strongly believe both sides have given up part of their goals in order to reach a fair resolution,” says a Sullivan’s Island resident in favor of the proposed settlement.

Some members wanted to delay the vote until November but ultimately decided to move forward today. Town council did not provide a timeline for when the work would begin to reduce vegetation at the forest.