Sullivan’s Island consults MUSC experts on lifting COVID-19 related restrictions

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island will hold it’s regular town council meeting Tuesday night. Council is expected to get an update on Coronavirus numbers in the Tri-County area from Medical University of South Carolina Doctor Michael Sweat.

One of the biggest questions on the minds of those falling the latest from Sullivan’s Island is when will beach restrictions be lifted and what is the town planning to do about the 4th of July. Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil believes restrictions should remain in place.

“My personal view is that we need to, you know if what we’re doing is working let’s not stop doing it,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Restrictions on Sullivan’s Island beaches include prohibiting chairs, coolers and any items that provide shade.

“On going restrictions that we’ve had in recent weeks, we encourage people to keep moving but they are free to hang out and park it on a blanket,” says O’Neil.

And while other beaches like Isle of Palms and Folly Beach have lifted similar restrictions, Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil believes leaving the restrictions in place is the best option.

“The rationale for that is those are things that set the stage for people to congregate and cluster,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Ignoring the restrictions will land you a costly ticket but Mayor O’Neil says most looking to hit the beach have been responsible.

“My observations when I’m out on the beach running, in general people have been very very cooperative in following the rules,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Local resident Don Walters believes the council should keep the current restrictions in place due to the rise in Coronavirus cases.

“Distancing and you just have to keep people from gathering,” says Walters.

Walters says he believes everyone has a responsibility to wear a mask when out in public.

“You know I wear my mask and I stay at home,” says Walters. “We all have to do our part.”

As far as the 4th of July, Mayor O’Neil says there have been no official changes yet but expects a decision regarding fireworks to happen soon. Also on tomorrow night’s agenda is the potential study for Island-wide seasonal parking.