Sullivan’s Island declares a state of emergency

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sullivan’s Island Town Hall will close on Monday, March 16 at 5:00 PM until Tuesday, March 31 or until further notice from the governor’s office. Employees will be working remotely from home. All emergency first responder departments will remain fully staffed.

The following places will be closed to the public:

Stith Park including the tennis/pickle ball courts, basketball court and all playground equipment

The public bathrooms on the ground floor of Town Hall which service Stith Park

The Citadel Street/Poe Avenue tennis and pickle ball courts and playground equipment

The general public will not have access to the Fire Station, Police Station or Water and Sewer Administrative office after 5:00 PM on Monday, March 16.

As of right now, household garbage is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 and yard debris for Wednesday, March 18 as usual, but is subject to change due to any potential closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.