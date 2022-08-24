SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The finishing touches are being put on the new Sullivan’s Island Fire Department station that will open in September.

The construction on the facility has been going on for about two years since the summer of 2020. Fire Chief Anthony Stith is looking forward to being in the new home.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we’ll be moving back in a couple of weeks. It was long overdue. I like this area here because it is the middle of the island and that’s the reason we picked this site back in 1991,” said Chief Stith.

The new facility is on the site of the old station, which had to be totally demolished after structural damage was found.

New overheard heaters, a fresh coast of paint and exhaust ventilation are in the truck bays.

Upstairs there are new bedrooms with bunks, bathrooms, a three refrigerator kitchen and a washer and dryer set.

“We’ve installed exhaust ventilation for the firetrucks. We have gear washers now to wash our gear,” said Chief Stith. “The doors are brand new doors and we’ve added 20 feet to the back of the station.”

SIFD is also waiting for an elevator to be delivered that will go next to their new reception area.

Since the department moved out of the old station in November of 2020 they’ve been using a temporary home near Fort Moultrie. Chief Stith says that moving back to Middle Street will make SIFD more accessible to the community as well.

“We’re involved with the community more here than we are down there. We have kids visiting us probably every day. We have children’s birthday parties,” said Chief Stith.