SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- During a sunny and clear day, the old Pitt Street Bridge or ‘Old Bridge’ on Sullivan’s Island is a spot for local fisherman to look for a fresh catch.

“I like to fish up here because the Red Drum will travel down the grass line,” said Mark Thawley.

Since 1985, Thawley has been coming to this enclave with his rod and string. He says that back then people at Haddrell’s Point Tackle shop told him that this spot was the best for fishing.

“I’ve been fishing here ever since. It’s that good of a spot,” said Thawley. “Last year on October 24 I caught a seven-pound flounder here; my biggest yet.”

But, Thawley’s saltwater sanctuary has long been dormant and is in need of repairs.

“It’s not very safe. There’s a little bench up there, but there’s no railing or anything like that. It’s a rugged little walk so old people might have a hard time. It’s not very safe for them either,” said Thawley.

The old Pitt Street Bridge once connected Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island with trolleys going to and from each side. The remnants of the Old Bridge have stood in the water and on the banks for decades after the Ben Sawyer Bridge was built in 1945.

“It’s been sitting here idle, but it’s a piece of history for the town,” said Andy Benke, the Town Administrator for Sullivan’s Island. “It’s a great recreational place.”

Due to the old bridge’s historical significance, the Town of Sullivan’s Island wants to keep the structure intact. Since 2018, town leaders have been exploring methods to stabilize and restore the area from the erosion that’s impacted the shoreline.

“We watched earlier a large watercraft go by at a very slow bell, but he still drew water as he approached and he threw out a small wake as it went by,” said Benke. “It’s just constant motion on the docks near us and the Old Bridge. It causes water to wash up around the backside of this structure and eventually erosion.”

Other causes of erosion, mostly on the structure’s north side, are due to tidal flooding and rainfall.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island is getting closer to a solution though. Town Council is in the process of getting construction drawings to restore and stabilize the area. After that, a contractor can be hired and construction could begin in the fall of 2023.

“We’ll stabilize the foundation of the Old Bridge with an environmentally friendly product, sandbags, dirt and vegetation,” said Benke.

Hope for an improved Old Bridge has Thawley feeling optimistic that his favorite fishing spot will be even better than before.

“If they just put a little bit into it that would be great,” said Thawley.