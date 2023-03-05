ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Police Department will host a nasal Narcan training and distribution event in partnership with WakeUp Carolina on Wednesday.

Participants will learn how to recognize an overdose and how to administer Narcan nasal spray.

Two Narcan nasal sprays and an overdose prevention kit will be given to everyone in attendance.

Training is free and open to anyone, but anyone planning on attending should RSVP online.

The training event is planned for 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall.