Sullivan’s Island recognizes nurse who saved child’s life

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Claudia Franklin, a nurse from High Point, NC, was on vacation in the Lowcountry on July 24 when she saved a child’s life.

Franklin and her family were at a restaurant in Sullivan’s Island when a child near their table began to have trouble breathing.

She says it wasn’t until her husband told her to go help, that she realized just how serious the situation was.

“I asked the mother if she was choking because they were just hitting her in the back…they said no, it looked like she was falling asleep and she just stopped breathing so…I said we’ve got to start CPR right now.” Claudia Franklin, Nurse, High Point Medical Center

After about a minute and a half, the child was still appearing blue and Franklin says she told everyone to pray.

A short time later, the child began to show signs of breathing and her life was saved.

Franklin describes the incident as an almost complete blackout moment with the emotion of the situation not fully hitting her until it was over.

Her heroics did not go unnoticed as Sullivan’s Island officials announced they will recognize her as a hero at their Town Council Meeting on August 18.

Franklin says she’s not the biggest fan of all the attention she’s gotten but is very appreciative of it all.

“Every time someone’s reached out, I almost feel embarrassed because.. I don’t want the attention but it does make me feel great that people responded so well to the situation and I felt that the day it actually happened, I couldn’t believe how much people trusted me, just the one person that was there out of hundred of people..” Claudia Franklin, Nurse, High Point Medical Center

She says if people could take anything from her actions during this incident, it’s to always take action when they see someone in need and to do their best with overcoming the shock of the situation.