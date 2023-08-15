SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Sullivans Island Town Council met tonight to get the public’s input on the possible re-development of the Sand Dunes Club.

It’s something causing controversy among neighbors.

It’s been around for over 90 years.

“Historically there’s been a private club there since the 20’s, owned by the military or the service members for the people on the island or the employees of the SCEGC,” Sullivan’s town administrator, Andy Benke said.

For the past three years, The Sand Dunes Club has been vacant. Now, developers are hoping to change that.

Benke said, “The town has been approached by a group of developers.”

They’ve proposed a 30-million-dollar investment to give the building a makeover, turning it into a members-only social venue, called the Ocean Club…

Developers say the exclusive club would boost the island’s economy, with members required to pay a $60,000 initiation fee, plus monthly fees of $500.

“This is a unique situation where commercial activity is in a residential area,” Benke said.

Residents are torn on the idea.

Town council has received about 100 letters weighing in on the proposal, expressing mixed emotions.

Bill Swayne is all for it, saying, “This opportunity to have a club for Sullivan’s Island will benefit our entire community for generations.”

Others like James Mackey say, “My wife and I fail to see the value provided by this offering and most of our circle of island friends feel the same way.”

Before any development can take place, council will have to pass an ordinance to allow a commercial business to operate outside of the allocated commercial district.

“The concern for council and what they have to examine is whether or not commercial activity would disturb the quiet comfort a repose of a residential neighborhood,” Benke said.

Island leaders say they don’t expect to come to a decision quickly after tonight’s meeting.