Sullivan’s Island Town Council calls special meeting to address maritime forest management

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Deciding what to do with nearly 250 acres of maritime forest and vegetation has been a topic of discussion for decades on Sullivan’s Island.

“Since 1991, when the accredited land was put under protection on how to best manage it has always been a topic of discussion since that time,” says Town Administrator Andy Benke.

A special meeting has been called to introduce the consultants hired to assess the land and update the Proposed Land Management Plan; which is nearly a decade old.

Town Council voted in favor of bringing in the consultants back in October despite push-back from residents. Eleven community members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“The maritime forest is really a gift from God. It’s the single best thing that ever happened to our island,” said homeowner Larry Kobrovsky.

Most of the concern from the community was centered around keeping the forest natural. However, many say that if trees and vegetation are cut down, flooding may worsen on the island.

Benke expects many residents to attend tomorrow morning because of the longevity of this issue. He says that the consultants are comprised of professionals who can answer questions from the community.

“The consultant team consists of about 6 different engineers, land management consultants, timber consultants, people with expertise, that will address some of the questions that we have,” says Benke.

The meeting will take place at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall at 9:00 AM. Click here for the agenda.