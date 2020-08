SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry restaurant that many call one of their favorites is closing its doors.

Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant will be closing after 32 years after Sunday, August 30.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they want to thank their wonderful employees, famiy, and friends that have supported them over the years.

They continued saying they are grateful for all the amazing memories and they wished everyone the best in the years to come.