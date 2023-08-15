CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Two topics with a lot of public interest were discussed at the Charleston City Council meeting on Tuesday: Sumar Street and downtown pedestrian safety improvements.

Up first on the Tuesday’s agenda was the plan to redevelop a vacant lot along Sumar Street in West Ashley. The site was formerly home to a Piggly Wiggly before it was demolished in 2018.

Back in June, Charleston City Council reviewed three different proposals for the space, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with Landmark Enterprises. Option one included an underground parking garage, a civic center, and other mixed-use development.

It was also the option with the most support from community members at past public meetings. Last month, the city’s Community Development Committee voted to develop a fourth option which would include a civic center and green space.

On Tuesday, city council backed that plan by voting 8-4 in favor of city staff working on option #4.

“When are we going to stand up for the citizens of West Ashley and do something positive? Here’s our opportunity to do that,” said Councilman Peter Shahid before he voted yes to the plan.

Councilman Ross Appel voted against the motion on Tuesday and suggested waiting until after the November election.

“We are going to be directing staff to do something that a future council and mayor will have to vote to fund. What are we doing?” Councilman Appel asked his colleagues.

During the meeting, city staff said it could take them eight to 12 months to come up with a fourth proposal.

Pedestrian safety improvements to four Downtown Charleston roads were also discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing changes to Meeting, Calhoun, St. Philip, and King Streets. High visibility crosswalks, new pavement markings, and better lighting are among the changes.

A two-way bike track on a portion of St. Philip Street and a road diet on Lower King Street are also on the table. The two lanes on King Street from Calhoun would be reduced to one wider lane as part of that plan.

A proposed bike lane on King was tossed from SCDOT’s original draft after city leaders opposed it. On Tuesday, many people showed their support for the bike lane during the public comment section.

“Those opposed to the bike lane have really cited no data and have relied only on sentiment and feelings,” said one speaker.

Council voted to defer the plan.