SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A familiar face will soon take the lead at Summerville Fire and Rescue.

The Town announced on Wednesday that Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will become the chief of the department where he has spent his entire career.

“I took a chance and applied here at Summerville Fire Department and 23 years later, here I am,” said Melcher.

The future fire chief has climbed the ranks in Summerville over the last two decades. He worked as Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief of Administration, and currently Deputy Chief of Operations.

“I’m honored. I had a lot of great leaders coming up along the way that have really made it easy for me. I love what I do,” Melcher said.

Deputy Chief Melcher will replace longtime chief, Richard Waring IV, who recently announced his plan to retire in June.

“I’ve been able to shadow Chief Waring a good bit. He’s kind of brought me in and kind of showed me the ways and just watching his leadership and watching what he does throughout the town. It’s definitely prepared me,” Melcher said.

As chief, Melcher will oversee more than 100 employees. He said adding a station in the Nexton area is a future possibility. He told News 2 his overall goal is to maintain the family atmosphere in the department.

“I want to continue that culture. We’ve had some cultural changes over the years, and we want to continue that. We strive to be the absolute best we possibly can for the citizens of Summerville. Not only for the people who live here, but the people who visit here all the time,” the incoming chief said.

According to Melcher, his first day as chief will be June 23.