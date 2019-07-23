Summerville asks residents to help plan for a brighter future

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – Tonight, the Comprehensive Town Plan is being put on the table during a drop by session in Summerville.

An update of the plan was presented in the early afternoon to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

The planning process along with the current schedule, outreach, issues and opportunities for the town were also discussed.

At 6pm, the community is being given the chance to join in for the visioning workshop.

People will be able to have their voices heard about the next 20 years for Summerville.

“What I love about Summerville is that it has that small town feel, but it also has a lot of growth. There are more contemporary businesses growing. The area’s modern and there’s a lot to choose from. There’s something for everyone, here,” says Jocelyn Williams, a Summerville resident.

The meeting is being held tonight at the Rollins Edwards Community Center on Hickory Street until 7:30.