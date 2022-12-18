SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville celebrated its 175th anniversary Saturday by hosting a special community birthday party.

Hundreds gathered at Gahagan Park to celebrate the town’s birthday and show their appreciation for the place they call home.

The Flower Town in Pines is celebrating in a big way.

“We’ve got the band Vinyl Daze,” Summerville Parks and Recreation director Amy Evans said, “lots of food trucks, jump castles and events for kids.”

Locals say they are fortunate to celebrate this historic occasion for such a special place.

“Summerville is my home,” Santa Claus said, “and I love to be a part of what happens here in Summerville. 175 years is a long time for a city to exist and continue to grow. It’s a wonderful place to be and a wonderful place to live.”

And what makes it so wonderful? Locals say the people who live and work in the community.

“I wouldn’t want to live any other place than Summerville,” the Blewer Family said.

“Summerville was a blessing to us,” Ayman Mekky, owner of The Pita Stroller said. “We moved here four years ago, started this family business.”

One major change many say they’ve witnessed over the years is the town’s population growth.

“It’s definitely gotten bigger,” the Blewer Family said. “The community has gotten really big, and it’s just better as a whole.”

To go along with that growth, more development.

“A bunch of new places that were built,” the Blewer Family said. “So, that’s kind of fun watching them be built.”

And locals say they are okay with the growth.

“The people that are coming in are just as warm as the ones that have been here for years,” Claus said.

As long as the town maintains its small-town feel.

“I want Summerville not to lose its charm,” Evans said. “It’s a warm place, it’s a welcoming place, and I think that’s what makes it special.”

“I just hope that Summerville keeps its authenticity of a small town,” Mekky said, “and that small-town feel, because that’s really what we love about Summerville, for sure.”

Summerville’s 175th birthday celebration concluded with a fireworks show.