SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville daycare is destroyed after an early-morning fire tore through the building.

“We would definitely consider it a total loss,” said Brent Melcher, the Deputy Chief of Summerville Fire and Rescue.

According to Deputy Chief Melcher, fire crews were called to Archway Academy on Miles Road just after 5 on Thursday morning. He said it took them about 25 minutes to get the flames under control. He told News 2 nobody was in the building at the time and there were no injuries.

Cameron Hardwick said he found out about the fire around 6:30. He depends on Archway Academy to watch his three-year-old daughter when he and his wife are at work. Finding other childcare options can take a long time.

“Everywhere is on a six month to a year wait. So, we found a ‘mom’s day out’ place that we took her to this morning we’ll use some. Other than that, my work is pretty flexible. They let me work remote some,” Hardwick said.

Another parent told News 2 that Archway Academy would be moving the students to its other locations. News 2 reached out to the school but has not heard back yet.

Fire officials said the cause of fire is under investigation.