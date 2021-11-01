Summerville, Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce having hiring event Nov. 5

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce will host a career and job fair with Dorchester County Economic Development on November 5th, at Trident Technical College, Dorchester campus in Summerville.

Registered businesses with around 1,880 open positions, ranging in pay from $10 per hour to $150,000 per year will be present at the event.

“We’ve heard from our business community that they need workers,” says Rita Berry, the Chamber President, and CEO. “We want to provide solutions. We’re connecting employers with high-quality employees through this hiring event.”

Businesses from all sectors will be on-site to connect with job seekers to fill open full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. There will be a wide range of offerings to fit candidates’ needs and availability.

Job seekers are advised to register ahead of the event and to come with resumes and prepared for interviews.

The hiring event will also include lunch sponsored by Dorchester County Economic Development from a free food truck.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Dorchester Trident Tech campus is located at 10055 Dorchester Road in Summerville.