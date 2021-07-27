Summerville Fire & Rescue starting up 4th annual Citizens Fire Academy program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire Departments Citizens Academy gives people the real-life feeling of being a firefighter and firefighters get to work hand and hand with residents of Summerville.

“You see snippets of everyday life as far as fire and it is a good working relationship between the community and the departments,” says Kara Greer, a firefighter at Summerville Fire Department.

The Citizens Fire Academy is a free seven week non-certification program that teaches residents everything from equipment to non-emergency calls.

“you’ll actually get hands on experience with a live burn, auto execration and many other things and at the very end of the program there is a graduation,” says Jeremiah Lee, a captain at Summerville Fire & Rescue.

One Summerville firefighter Kara Greer attended the program in 2019 and says from there she knew she wanted to be apart of the community.

“It was nice to go to the class. It gave you an insight and how it works and why the people are standing here why are these people doing these jobs,” says Greer.

Greer says now having the opportunity to help people everyday as well as being a face for the community is the biggest reward out of this program.

“It’s fun to go and help someone and also the fun stuff is when we go to the schools and read to the kids. There’s just so many opportunities we get to have with people,” says Greer.

Applications for the citizens program are due by September 1st. Click here for application: https://summervillefireandrescue.com/