SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Food Bank has heard good news and bad news as they approach a turkey and holiday food giveaway on Saturday.

The charity is now a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a part of the Town of Summerville’s Chamber of Commerce.

I’m super excited about that,” said Abraham Belanger, the Founder of the Summerville Food Bank. “Our vision has always been to scale out and make this food bank a 501(c)(3) which we are officially today.”

But, support for the food bank from monetary donations and perishable items has dropped off.

“We use a lot of those financial contributions to buy the perishable items like chicken, beef, sandwich meat and eggs,” said Belanger. “The burden is getting really heavy on us where we wonder if we need to stop doing that for a few months.”

To make matters worse, the demand from families for food during the holidays always increases for the food bank.

“Over the past eight years during every holiday that we give out food we always see a spike around these seasons. Families are trying to balance out things so there’s a big need,” said Belanger.

The plans to get through the difficulties for the Summerville Food Bank include an ask from the community.

“Are we just going to be able to give out non-perishables? We don’t want to go that route, but that’s why we are reaching out to the community to see how we can get some help,” said Belanger. “Any contribution of 50 dollars or more will help serve one family those perishable items.”

The Summerville Food Bank will be helping families in need on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 195 Farmington Road Summerville, SC. You can donate to the food bank at https://www.summervillefoodbank.com/ .