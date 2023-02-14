CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gary Simmons of Summerville started to complain about blurry vision in the late 2000s. One day, he basically fainted at church.

It was after that incident that Simmons was told he had a liver condition that was incurable with medicine.

The only cure for the illness was a new liver.

“What can we do to prolong and live longer?” said Simmons. “No way to live at all. Just hoped and prayed that some day we get a call.”

Simmons joined the waiting list for an organ transplant after 15 months of standing by. Then, it took another 15 months to get the transplant.

“That call came when I knew I was close to death. The doctor said I had maybe two weeks afterwards. But, it came January 23, 2013 so I just had my ten year liver-versary,’ said Simmons.

That liver, which saved Gary’s life, came from Peggy Long, whose family lives in the Upstate.

She wasn’t on the donor list, but when Long passed away her family gave the greenlight for her liver to be used in Simmons’ operation.

“Supposedly Herald, the eldest son told me, that ‘We looked at each other. It took about a minute and we said ‘What would Peggy do?’ Peggy was a very loving and caring type of person. They said there was no question what she would want to do. That is to say yes to donations.'” said Simmons.

Simmons met Peggy’s four sons after the transplant and has stayed in touch ever since. His mission is to pay the love they showed him forward.

Along with the Organ Support Group and Sharing Hope South Carolina, Simmons is raising awareness for getting on the organ donor list. He is also trying to find mentors to those who are on the list waiting for an organ.

“The more people registered we have the more people we can save,” said Simmons. “About 87 percent of the people on the waiting list need kidney transplants.”

February 14 is not just Valentine’s Day, but National Donor Day as well. Simmons says that people can also become a living donor for kidney donations.

“More people are actually living donors,” said Simmons. “They just want to save another life. I think everyday should be donor day.”