Summerville Medical Center hosting community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children 5 to 11 years old

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Medical Center will host multiple community COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged 5 – 11 years old.

There will be three vaccination clinics for pediatrics on the following dates:

Thursday, December 2nd from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 9th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinics will be held in Summerville in the cafeteria at the Summerville Medical Center located at 259 Midland Parkway.

The clinics will only be for children 5 – 11 years old, walk-in only, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered during the clinic.