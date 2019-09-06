Summerville Medical Center welcomes newborns in the midst of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricanes can be a scary experience for anyone but imagine going through labor in the midst of a storm.

News 2’s Sofia Arazoza spend the day with proud new mothers at Summerville Medical Center who say their deliveries were anything but routine.

For most, the hurricane brought strong winds and rain but for a few lucky families, Dorian brought deliveries. Summerville Medical Center alone had four babies delivered on Thursday.

Jennifer Maurer was due on Monday but when she caught word of the storm she knew this was a possibility.

A tough task at 4:30 Wednesday morning, the storm just 80 miles off the Charleston coastline. Hours later the Maurer’s welcomes their first child.

Lequaisha Boyd has a similar story her son was due next week but she went into labor during the storm in Harleyville, requiring a 35-minute ride to the hospital.

Giving birth to baby boy Daylen in the midst of Dorian

Braydon and Daylen’s entrance is one their parents will never forget.