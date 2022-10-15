SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Summerville Police Department completed suicide intervention training in October.

According to the Summerville Police Department, the Crisis Intervention Team attended Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), two-day, 15-hour interactive workshop in suicide first aid.

ASIST is widely used by healthcare providers and law enforcement personnel to de-escalate mental health crises.

ASIST participants learned how to recognize when someone may be having suicidal thoughts, provide intervention, and “create a plan that will support their immediate safety and keep them alive.”