Summerville introduces new tool to grow business and local economy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Town of Summerville council members are proposing incentives for commercial businesses to open in the Summerville area.

“Based on factors like capital investment, the types of numbers of jobs created and wages. Not just impact the property that is being developed, but the neighboring properties in the community,” says Michael Lisle, Economic Development Manager for Town of Summerville.

He says this plan includes rebates for taxes and fees for corporate businesses coming into the area.

“It will offer rebates of taxes and fees to those commercial property owners or businesses for the development we want to have here in Summerville,” Lisle says.

Officials report these incentives would be regulated every year to keep track of the business’s impact.

“We want to ensure that the commitments that are made by that business are being honored and we are being good stewards of the public,” he says.

The incentives could be in place by July 1st, 2021.